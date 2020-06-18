Lexington police officer who worked during downtown protests positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the police dept, the officer took the test after a family member began experiencing symptoms and tested positive.

We’re told the officer is currently asymptomatic and has been self-isolating at home for several days.

Police say the officer works an investigative assignment and does not have regular or frequent contact with the public like a patrol officer would. However, he has worked during the downtown protests.

They say the officer’s most recent protest assignment was Wednesday, June 10.

Police say they will continue to monitor the condition of the affected officer and those he may have been in contact with.

