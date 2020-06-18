Lexington woman say kids yelled racial slurs, broke her windshield with brick

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they’ve received multiple reports of kids throwing bricks, damaging cars.

One woman said she was driving on Newtown Pike Wednesday night when it happened. A brick cracked her windshield.

Lexington police say they’ve received multiple reports of kids throwing bricks, damaging cars. (WKYT viewer)

She said about five other cars were pulled over waiting for police.

She also said the kids yelled racial slurs after hitting her car.

