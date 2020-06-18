Advertisement

Lexington woman say kids yelled racial slurs, broke her windshield with brick

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say they’ve received multiple reports of kids throwing bricks, damaging cars.

One woman said she was driving on Newtown Pike Wednesday night when it happened. A brick cracked her windshield.

Lexington police say they’ve received multiple reports of kids throwing bricks, damaging cars.
Lexington police say they’ve received multiple reports of kids throwing bricks, damaging cars.(WKYT viewer)

She said about five other cars were pulled over waiting for police.

She also said the kids yelled racial slurs after hitting her car.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

Regional

LIVE: AG Cameron holding news conference about investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference this afternoon to discuss his office’s role as special prosecutor in the investigation involving the death of Breonna Taylor.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Showers and Storms On The Move

Updated: 32 minutes ago
Showers and storms come may put down locally heavy rainfall.

Lexington

Lexington police officer who worked during downtown protests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the police dept, the officer took the test after a family member began experiencing symptoms and tested positive.

Latest News

News

WATCH Lexington woman say kids yelled racial slurs, broke her windshield with brick

Updated: 1 hour ago
Lexington woman say kids yelled racial slurs, broke her windshield with brick

Sports

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Check your enthusiasm. Football may not happen this fall after all.

News

LFCUG council meeting hijacked by callers yelling racial slurs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson and WKYT News Staff
This was the second scheduled Zoom meeting for the public to voice concerns about systematic racism and different policies within the Lexington Police Department, but the purpose was overshadowed by callers who continuously made racially insensitive comments.

Regional

Mayor declares Juneteenth a city holiday for Midway, Ky.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Victor Puente
As discussions of racial injustice ramp up across the country, more communities are observing Juneteenth this year.

News

Woman facing 1st-degree murder charge after shooting man during argument, KSP says

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The coroner said the incident that led to the man’s death happened on Convict Pike.

National

Dust from the Sahara Desert is heading for the US

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The huge plume of dust is beginning its yearly westward trek across the Atlantic Ocean. While the exact dates of the annual “Saharan dust migration” vary from year to year, mid-June is a very common time for it to occur.