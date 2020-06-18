Advertisement

Lexington woman shares perspective on Supreme Court DACA ruling

Gabriela Carreño Serrada says she is celebrating the Supreme Court's DACA ruling.
Gabriela Carreño Serrada says she is celebrating the Supreme Court's DACA ruling.(WKYT)
By Shelby Lofton
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:33 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gabriela Carreño Serrada says she is celebrating the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Carreño Serrada is from Venezuela and grew up in Lexington, and she says DACA-- or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals-- gives her opportunities she wouldn’t have otherwise.

With it, she was able to start working and studies at Berea College.

She says this ruling has been on her mind for a long time, and she was preparing for the worst last night.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his dissent that the Department of Homeland Security can try to end the program again-- an option Carreño Serrada says she’s expecting.

“Eventually we’re going to have to face that it’s going to happen,” she said. “We’re going to have to keep fighting for our rights and that’s not going to get my hopes down because I know that no matter what, we’re going to keep fighting, we’re gonna try again, but we’re ready for it.”

Carreño Serrada says she wants to see immigration reform, and that she sees DACA has a temporary solution.

