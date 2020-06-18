LIVE: AG Cameron holding news conference about investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WAVE) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron will hold a press conference this afternoon to discuss his office’s role as special prosecutor in the investigation involving the death of Breonna Taylor.

[CLICK HERE to watch live at 3 p.m. ET]

Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot dead when narcotics officers served a no-knock warrant at her home back in March. The case sat quietly -- publicly, at least -- as the world reacted to the coronavirus emergency, but resurfaced in May and has since made national headlines.

Social media rumors Thursday are incorrectly suggesting Cameron is expected to announce a decision on whether to charge the officers -- Jon Mattingly, Brett Hankison and Myles Cosgrove -- involved in the shooting. But Taylor’s family told WAVE 3 News that no such ruling has been made.

It’s expected that Cameron will announce that the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2020 WKYT/WAVE. All rights reserved.