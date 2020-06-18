Lynn Bowden named to 2020 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky Wildcat Lynn Bowden is one of 42 rookies to be named to the 2020 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class. For more than 25 years, the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere has represented a rite of passage for many of the game’s marketable rookie stars.

In conjunction with the NFLPA, Panini America, the exclusive trading card licensee of the NFL and NFLPA, primarily drives player selection by identifying the most promising young prospects based on position, college performance, draft status, and projected overall demand and marketability. All these factors impact a rookie’s trading card value, even before they have played a single down in an NFL game.

Bowden was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 3rd round (80 overall). After playing quarterback and wide receiver at UK, the Raiders plan to move him to running back to play the ‘joker’ role as a hybrid receiving back.

In 2019, Bowden led the SEC in rushing with 1,468 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

Lynn Bowden Panini Card (Panini America)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.