Poor People’s Campaign eyes ‘virtual march’ in poverty fight

(KCRG)
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) - An anti-poverty coalition is scheduled to hold a virtual march as part of the Poor People’s Campaign to highlight the plight of struggling U.S. residents.

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly & Moral March on Washington is slated for Saturday. Modeled after the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.‘s last organizing effort in 1968, the new campaign seeks to bring the issue of poverty to the American consciousness.

Organizers say poor coal miners from Kentucky and Apache tribal members from Arizona will speak about their experiences during the live-streamed gathering.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

