Advertisement

Purpose of Lexington Fayette Urban County Council meeting overshadowed by callers yelling racial slurs

The Wednesday night meeting lasted about three hours.
The Wednesday night meeting lasted about three hours.(Source: WKYT)
By Shelby Smithson
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special committee meeting of Lexington Fayette Urban County council members over Zoom was meant to be an open forum where the public could talk about concerns of systematic racism and policies within the police department. 

Instead, it was hijacked by callers yelling racial slurs and cursing turning it into a prime example of the racism in our community that some protesters have been talking about.

 “It illustrates perfectly that racism in America is alive and well,” one caller said.

“As offensive as these comments are, I think there a lot of our community members who hear them more often than we do,” Council Member Mark Swanson said. “I think it’s a painful lesson for those of us who look like me on the council.”

So much so that council members stopped for about twenty minutes to talk about ending the meeting for fear it was doing more harm than good. 

But ultimately they decided that this painful lesson was one worth learning. 

“This is exactly what the community has been talking about,” Council Member Angela Evans said. “And, quite honestly, some of those voices sounded like children or younger people which means they’ve got parents who think this is okay.” 

Those comments nearly drowned out the whole purpose of the meeting which was to hear constructive criticism on whether or not, and how much or how little, police reform is needed in Lexington.

“These comments are horrible, but I think we do need to hear them,” one caller said. “I’m glad we are continuing this conversation so we have no illusions about what kind of country and state and city we live in.”

The legitimate comments made Wednesday night were fairly split. Some praised the police department for explaining certain policies and serving the community, while others called for defunding and a total restructuring of the Lexington Police Department. 

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

A look at policing proposals considered by Congress

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Democrats and Republicans in Congress have introduced legislation to reform policing in America as a national debate about law enforcement practices rages on.

News

Kentucky governor seeks to revive health insurance exchange

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By BRUCE SCHREINER
Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear has announced plans to bring back Kentucky's health insurance exchange, a program dismantled by his Republican predecessor.

National

Reward increased to find missing Texas soldier

Updated: 1 hours ago
The reward doubled in a case of missing female soldier from Ft. Hood, Texas.

Latest News

National

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Danny Masterson is charged with raping a 23-year-old woman in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in early 2003 and a 23-year-old woman in late 2003.

News

Emanuel Prewitt remembered by Madison Central football coach

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Emanuel Prewitt’s football coach says he watched Prewitt grow up from a boy in middle school, to a young man with character on and off the field.

Lexington

UK professor gaining national attention for research on racism

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Dr. Candice Hargons says racism can have a negative impact on a person mentally and physically.

National

Probe: Kobe Bryant pilot may have become disoriented in fog

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By BRIAN MELLEY Associated Press
The pilot of the helicopter that crashed in thick fog, killing Kobe Bryant and seven other passengers, reported he was climbing when he actually was descending, federal investigators said in documents released Wednesday.

Regional

Ky. teen called racial slurs by other students takes part in art campaign to empower children

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Macie Hill says she was called a racial slur more than 300 times by other students she doesn’t even know.

National

Bolton says Trump asked China to help him get reelected

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER, DEB RIECHMANN and JILL COLVIN
A new book by former national security adviser John Bolton says President Donald Trump asked China’s president during a 2019 summit to help his reelection prospects by purchasing more American farm products.