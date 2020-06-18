Advertisement

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

(WSAW)
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump has released a long-awaited national plan to address the high number of veteran suicides.

He’s proposing initiatives including firearm safety and wellness programs at workplaces to new barriers near railroads and bridges.

According to the 66-page plan, the $53 million, two-year effort will include a public messaging campaign to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

Still, it remains unclear how much of the plan could result in immediate concrete action. Much of the effort will need congressional action, as well as cooperation from governors and local groups.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

National

Trump plan to stem vet suicides focuses on public awareness

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By HOPE YEN
As part of the $53 million, two-year effort, a public messaging campaign starting in the coming weeks is intended to raise awareness about suicide at a time of increased social distancing and isolation during a pandemic.

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By AARON MORRISON
On Wednesday, the foundation, which has been influential in the emergence of the broader Black Lives Matter movement, said it was setting aside $6 million in donations to support black-led grassroots organizing groups.

National

Black Lives Matter network establishes $12M grant fund

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation has established a more than $12 million fund to aid organizations fighting institutional racism in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington high school sports practices set to resume June 29

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
FCPS announced practices could resume on June 29 for fall sports such as cheerleading, football, cross country, dance, golf, soccer, and volleyball.

News

Protestors gather for another night of demonstrations in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
WKYT news partner Lexington Herald-Leader reports that police informed protesters Wednesday night that a bomb threat was made against the demonstrations.

News

The Breakdown with Father Jim Sichko: His Message on Racial Inequality

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

News

Purpose of Lexington Fayette Urban County Council meeting overshadowed by callers yelling racial slurs

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
This was the second scheduled Zoom meeting for the public to voice concerns about systematic racism and different policies within the Lexington Police Department, but the purpose was overshadowed by callers who continuously made racially insensitive comments.

News

A look at policing proposals considered by Congress

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
Democrats and Republicans in Congress have introduced legislation to reform policing in America as a national debate about law enforcement practices rages on.

National

Reward more than doubled to find missing Texas soldier

Updated: 4 hours ago
The reward is growing in the case of a missing female soldier in Texas.