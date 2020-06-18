Advertisement

UK using alpaca antibodies for COVID-19 research

While you may think a patient would be the center of research for a potential coronavirus treatment, Dr. Wally Whiteheart, and his team from the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine, say alpacas may hold the key to treat COVID-19.
While you may think a patient would be the center of research for a potential coronavirus treatment, Dr. Wally Whiteheart, and his team from the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine, say alpacas may hold the key to treat COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Researchers around the world are working towards a vaccine for COVID-19.

One of those groups is doing research right here in Kentucky, but, they aren’t using human patients for their studies.

While you may think a patient would be the center of research for a potential coronavirus treatment, Dr. Wally Whiteheart, and his team from the University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine, say alpacas may hold the key to treat COVID-19.

Big boy, Blue Eyes, and Emperor are the three alpacas helping with the research.

According to Dr. Whiteheart, alpacas produce a special antibody, called nanobodies, which they hope to use in a treatment that could protect people from being infected.

To get these nanobodies, the alpacas have to be immunized with isolated proteins from SARS-CoV-2 and then researchers collect blood samples containing the nanobodies produced by their immune system, which is then reproduced in larger quantities in the research lab.

“Nanobodies are cool because they’re small they don’t represent any toxicity to humans,” Dr. Whiteheart said. “You can actually use them as drugs and they’re actually small enough to where they can be taken up through the nose.”

Along with finding a potential treatment for COVID-19, Whiteheart says these alpacas and the nanobodies produced have already been used as a therapeutic for blood clotting and other disorders.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Lexington woman shares perspective on Supreme Court DACA ruling

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Gabriela Carreño Serrada says she is celebrating the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Sports

UK Athletics proposes budget for 2020-21 fiscal year

Updated: 40 minutes ago
Recommended for approval by UAC; 17% reduction to adjusted operational budget

Lexington

Kentucky woman who portrays Aunt Jemima reacts to brand being retired

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Quaker Oats announced Wednesday they are retiring the Aunt Jemima brand and logo. The woman who inspired Aunt Jemima was native to Kentucky.

Latest News

News

Beshear reports 234 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The governor announced 234 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. That brings the total number of cases the state has seen to 13,197.

Regional

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron says Breonna Taylor investigation is ‘ongoing’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Attorney General Daniel Cameron holds a press conference this afternoon to discuss his office’s role as special prosecutor in the investigation involving the death of Breonna Taylor.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Showers and Storms On The Move

Updated: 3 hours ago
Showers and storms come may put down locally heavy rainfall.

Lexington

Lexington police officer who worked during downtown protests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
According to the police dept, the officer took the test after a family member began experiencing symptoms and tested positive.

Lexington

Lexington woman say kids yelled racial slurs, broke her windshield with brick

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police say they’ve received multiple reports of kids throwing bricks, damaging cars.

News

WATCH Lexington woman say kids yelled racial slurs, broke her windshield with brick

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lexington woman say kids yelled racial slurs, broke her windshield with brick