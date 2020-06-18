Beshear reports 234 new COVID-19 cases, three deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held a briefing to give an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

The governor announced 234 new COVID-19 cases Thursday. That brings the total number of cases the state has seen to 13,197.

Gov. Beshear also reported three additional deaths. Those deaths were a 79-year-old man in Perry County, a 91-year-old woman in Jefferson County and an 87-year-old man in Logan County.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 520.

Gov. Beshear says we’ve seen more cases Thursday than Wednesday, but the number still remains in a “manageable area.”

The state’s reopening remains on track, but “it’s a very fragile place where we are,” he says, urging folks to continue wearing masks and social distancing.

During Thursday’s press conference, Gov. Beshear also signed a proclamation about Juneteenth.

The proclamation the governor signed Thursday officially recognizes Juneteenth National Freedom Day for the first time in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear says he will ask the General Assembly to recognize it as a state holiday.

“It’s time,” he said.

