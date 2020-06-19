20 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 1,214.

The county’s death toll is at 21 after the death of a nursing home resident was reported Thursday.

The health department tells us there are two main factors for the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, more testing, but also people interacting more as businesses begin to reopen. People who had stayed home are now visiting family members, restaurants are serving people, and some bars that serve food are open.

Health officials are asking people to continue to wear masks in public, wash your hands frequently and social distance.

The state COVID-19 totals, as of Friday morning, are 13,197 cases and 520 deaths.

