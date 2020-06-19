American Flag removed from Bowling Green city buildings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The American Flag has been temporarily removed from Bowling Green city buildings.

As of 1:30 pm on Friday the flag was still flying at Bowling Green City Hall and the Bowling Green Fire Department.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson confirmed to 13 News that the American Flag has been removed from city owned buildings, but could not tell us, on the record, the reason why. He says the flags will be returned on Saturday.

Mayor Bruce Wilkerson released the following statement:

“Regarding recent information received about outside groups coming through our area today, it seemed prudent to protect our American flags by placing them in safekeeping for a brief period of time. Our citizens are rightly concerned about our nation’s symbol. They will be returned tomorrow. "

Commissioner Brian “Slim” Nash released the following statement:

“Today, Bowling Green Mayor Bruce Wilkerson ordered that the Flag of the United States be taken down at all or some city buildings. The Mayor made this decision without consultation or input from the Bowling Green City Commission which, I believe, is improper. Only he can answer as to why he made this decision.”

Commissioner Joe Denning said he didn’t have a comment at this time.

Commissioner Sue Parrigin released the following statement:

“Our Mayor is a strong leader and patriot, I am confident the reasons he has for doing this will be forthcoming and supported by the majority of our community.”

Commissioner Dana Beasley-Brown released the following statement:

“The Mayor and the City Manager made the decision to remove the flags in secret. I was not aware of the decision until the media informed me. This is unacceptable and I am outraged.”

