Beshear reports 258 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths on Friday

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear reported 258 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Friday.

The new cases bring the total number the state has seen to 13,454.

Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

Gov. Beshear also reported two additional deaths. The deaths reported Friday are a 95-year-old man from Franklin County and a 68-year-old man from Harlan County.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 522.

“This year has been tough for everyone. But just imagine, in addition to all this fear and uncertainty and sudden change, also losing a loved one, and not being able to grieve with extended family and friends,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s unimaginable for those of us who haven’t experienced it. We might not understand these families’ pain, but we will still be there to support them.”

The governor says at least 3,516 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

