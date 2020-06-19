Case against man accused in deadly Lexington drunk driving crash moves to Grand Jury

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Matthew Starling returned to the courtroom Friday morning.

Starling is accused of killing Daezon Morgan in a drunk driving crash.

It was an interesting situation Friday morning as Matthew Starling appeared for his preliminary hearing via Zoom, along with his lawyer.

Officer Greg Marlin from the Lexington Police Department appeared in person, in the courtroom, to give testimony.

Officer Marlin confirmed that the evidence his department gathered showed that Starling was impaired when the deadly accident happened.

In Marlin’s testimony, he said that Starling admitted to drinking three mimosas before getting behind the wheel.

He also testified that there were witnesses who said that Starling had veered from the right-hand lane to the left-hand lane...looking like he was making a U-Turn...when the accident happened.

One of those witnesses was riding on the motorcycle with Daezon Morgan.

Starling told police the night of the accident that he stopped, looked and didn’t see anyone coming before he turned.

The defense asked Officer Marlin if he observed any trees that could block Starling’s vision at the scene, if it was dark enough outside that he wouldn’t have seen Morgan’s black motorcycle or if Morgan had his blood drawn when he arrived at UK Hospital.

This morning I was inside the courtroom for Matthew Starlings preliminary hearing. The court finds there’s probable cause to move to the grand jury. I’ll have details from the testimony coming up later on @WKYT pic.twitter.com/uEFqgQr6KB — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) June 19, 2020

The judge ruled that there was enough evidence to confirm probable cause in this case.

The case will now be sent to the Grand Jury.

