Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy temps return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to crank today across central and eastern Kentucky. This is all part of a stormy setup that looks to hang tough into next week. Even as temps steam up this weekend, another shot of cool is aimed right at us next week.

Just like Thursday, any shower or storm out there today can put down a lot of water in a short amount of time. That can lead to local high water issues developing, with the best chance across the east.

Steamy temps are back for the weekend, but nothing I would call uncommon for this time of year. Humidity levels will be very high and that spawns a few afternoon storms on Saturday. The storm risk for Sunday appears greater as additional moisture works in and a deep trough approaches from the west. That sets us up for rounds of storms through the first half of next week.

Heavy rainfall is a good bet during this time and the setup is primed for cloud bursts that can cause local flash flooding conditions.

This is one deep trough moving in behind this for the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.