Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy temps return

(WYMT)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue to crank today across central and eastern Kentucky. This is all part of a stormy setup that looks to hang tough into next week. Even as temps steam up this weekend, another shot of cool is aimed right at us next week.

Just like Thursday, any shower or storm out there today can put down a lot of water in a short amount of time. That can lead to local high water issues developing, with the best chance across the east.

Steamy temps are back for the weekend, but nothing I would call uncommon for this time of year. Humidity levels will be very high and that spawns a few afternoon storms on Saturday. The storm risk for Sunday appears greater as additional moisture works in and a deep trough approaches from the west. That sets us up for rounds of storms through the first half of next week.

Heavy rainfall is a good bet during this time and the setup is primed for cloud bursts that can cause local flash flooding conditions.

This is one deep trough moving in behind this for the middle and end of next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

Crime

Woman in ICU following stabbing in Knox County

Updated: 24 minutes ago
The stabbing happened on Kentucky-11 Wednesday night.

Lexington

Mayor Gorton announces creation of new police oversight committee

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Mayor Linda Gorton holds news conference...

National

Potential housing crisis looms as states lift eviction freezes

Updated: 1 hour ago
As states reopen, freezes on rent and evictions are beginning to expire, and people will be faced with repaying months of back rent.

Latest News

Lexington

Mayor Gorton declares Juneteenth Day in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Regional

FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John P. Wise
Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.

Regional

LMPD detective involved in deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John P. Wise
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer just announced that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

News

Juneteenth events held in Lexington as holiday gains national attention

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Juneteenth events are taking place across the country Friday. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

State

Long lines for day four of in-person unemployment help in Frankfort

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Friday is the fourth day of in-person help for Kentuckians still waiting on their unemployment.

Lexington

Case against man accused in deadly Lexington drunk driving crash moves to Grand Jury

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Matthew Starling returned to the courtroom Friday morning. Starling is accused of killing Daezon Morgan in a drunk driving crash.