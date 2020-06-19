Advertisement

Cruise lines suspend all sailings from US ports until mid-September

The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
The Grand Princess cruise ship is shown docked at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, March 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)(NBC15)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 19, 2020
(Gray News) – Folks wanting to cruise from U.S. ports will have to wait a bit longer to set sail.

Cruise Lines International Association announced Friday that it’s extending the suspension of operations until Sept. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Although we are confident that future cruises will be healthy and safe, and will fully reflect the latest protective measures, we also feel that it is appropriate to err on the side of caution to help ensure the best interests of our passengers and crewmembers,” the cruise organization said.

“The additional time will also allow us to consult with the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) on measures that will be appropriate for the eventual resumption of cruise operations.”

The group includes Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Disney and Princess cruise lines.

The original “No Sail Order” was issued by the CDC in March and then extended by 100 days in April.

It’s scheduled to expire on July 24.

