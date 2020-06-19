Advertisement

Darius Rucker, Clint Black to perform live at Grand Ole Opry. Here’s how you can watch

Darius Rucker is performing at the Grand Ole Opry Saturday night.
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Gray News) - Darius Rucker and Clint Black will be performing live at the Grand Ole Opry for a special Father’s Day weekend performance.

The performance at the empty venue will air live on Circle at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT. Check your local listings to see which channel Circle is on in your area.

Circle will also livestream the show on its Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Grand Ole Opry has continued its tradition of more than 4,900 consecutive Saturday night shows amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

