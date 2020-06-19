Enes Kanter’s father released from Turkish prison

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter says his father has been released from Turkish prison. The former Kentucky Wildcat tweeted on Friday that his father Mehmet Kanter was arrested by Turkey’s authoritarian government seven years ago.

“Wow! I could cry,” Kanter said. ”Today I found out that 7 years after arresting my dad, taking him through a Kangaroo court and accusing him of being a criminal just because he is my dad. MY DAD HAS BEEN RELEASED! This is due to the pressure we have put on the Turkish regime.”

Kanter went on to say that his fight is not over and he will not stop until every innocent soul in Turkish prisons is set free.

Kanter has been outspoken against his native country and its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His Turkish passport was canceled in 2017. Kanter says he’s on track to become an American citizen in June of 2021.

