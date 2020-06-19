Advertisement

FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.
Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.(WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.

RELATED: LMPD detective involved in deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired

Taylor was shot dead on March 13 when officers served a no-knock warrant as part of a drug investigation. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, told police afterward that when he saw the door being rammed open, he fired one shot toward the ground, prompting a barrage of gunfire in return. Taylor, a 26-year-old former EMT, was shot multiple times and lay dying in her hallway.

Friday, an FBI spokesman confirmed in a statement that agents were at her home investigating:

FBI Louisville is conducting judicially authorized activity at 3003 Springfield Drive, Apt, 4, Louisville, KY. As we have stated before, FBI Louisville is conducting an independent investigation into all aspects of the death of Breonna Taylor. When investigating potential civil rights violations, the FBI will take a fresh look at all the evidence, including interviewing witnesses who have already spoken to the original investigating agency, interviewing witnesses who have not yet spoken to law enforcement, and examining all physical and video evidence to better understand what transpired. Today’s action is part of this process.

This was the scene this morning outside Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home in Louisville. The group, Sunrise Kentucky, said they wanted to wake up McConnell. They're calling on him to demand justice for Breonna Taylor. MORE>>https://bit.ly/2AQM2Nr

Posted by WKYT on Friday, June 19, 2020

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron called a news conference Thursday to announce that his office’s investigation is ongoing, and that he wouldn’t share specifics until it is complete.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

Lexington

Mayor Gorton declares Juneteenth Day in Lexington

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Regional

LMPD detective involved in deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John P. Wise
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer just announced that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

News

Juneteenth events held in Lexington as holiday gains national attention

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Juneteenth events are taking place across the country Friday. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Latest News

State

Long lines for day four of in-person unemployment help in Frankfort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Friday is the fourth day of in-person help for Kentuckians still waiting on their unemployment.

Lexington

Case against man accused in deadly Lexington drunk driving crash moves to Grand Jury

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Matthew Starling returned to the courtroom Friday morning. Starling is accused of killing Daezon Morgan in a drunk driving crash.

Regional

Death investigation underway in Clay County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a report of a car on fire over an embankment on Poss Roberts Road.

Lexington

20 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases Friday.

National

Twitter flags Trump’s tweet of doctored ‘racist baby’ video

Updated: 4 hours ago
Twitter has slapped another label on a tweet by President Donald Trump, this time warning that a video he shared was doctored and escalating the social media company's crackdown on one of its most widely followed users.

Crime

Somerset man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Bradley D. Hall, 38, of Somerset, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in London.