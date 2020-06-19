FCPS Countdown to Kindergarten goes virtual in 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This summer, children who have registered for FCPS kindergarten in 2020-21 can take part in a variety of free, fun, and educational online activities through the school district’s Countdown to Kindergarten program (C2K).

Fayette County Public Schools partners with many community organizations to offer these great opportunities, which ordinarily are interactive, in-person events.

However, with COVID-19 restrictions, C2K is going virtual in 2020! Families who have registered incoming kindergarteners will receive information by email about the weekly options, which run through Aug. 8.

They can also visit the First 5 Lex site for additional resources.

For questions about C2K, please call the FCPS Early Childhood Department at (859) 381-4105.

To enroll a kindergartener in school this fall, visit the district’s registration webpage for instructions.

