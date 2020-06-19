Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges. Jordan would have been a senior for the Volunteers, and the native of Bartow, Florida, played in 12 games last season. He finished third with 428 yards rushing on 104 carries with one touchdown, and he also caught six passes for 46 yards. Asked about Jordan’s status with the Volunteers during a Zoom conference call Thursday, Pruitt said only that he is no longer on the team.

UNDATED (AP) — San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel is undergoing surgery after breaking a bone in his left foot during informal workouts with teammates in Tennessee. The 49ers confirmed a report from NFL Network that Samuel suffered a fracture in his foot. The team says it will have a better idea of Samuel’s timetable to return once he arrives at training camp next month. Samuel tweeted that he will be back and better than before in 10 weeks. That would give him a little more than two weeks to get ready for the scheduled season opener on Sept. 13 against Arizona.