Here is the latest Kentucky news from The Associated Press at 8:40 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general has asked for patience as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday he recognizes the urgency to “find the truth." Cameron declined to publicly set a timetable for the completion of the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. Protesters in Louisville and across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other black Americans killed by police. Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmaker's ribs. Rene Boucher was scheduled to be resentenced on July 27. Boucher served a 30-day sentence and paid a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to attacking his then-neighbor Paul. Federal prosecutors appealed the sentence, stating 30 days was too lenient considering Paul’s injuries. A federal appeals court agreed to resentence Boucher and vacate his 30-day sentence. Boucher’s attorney said the decision to resentence Boucher was giving prosecutors a second chance and this wouldn't happen if the incident didn’t involved a senator.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A funeral service for the wife of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr will be held on Monday in Kentucky. Eleanor Carol Barr died unexpectedly this week at the age of 39. An announcement for the service says she will be laid to rest at Southland Christian Church in Lexington, Kentucky. There will also be a visitation service for her Sunday. Her husband said on Twitter the services will be “a beautiful tribute to a beautiful life.” The family is requiring social distancing and masks for those planning to attend. The announcement said those who don’t feel comfortable attending due to the coronavirus pandemic can stream the funeral service on YouTube.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker has picked up another national endorsement, from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as he seeks the nomination in Kentucky’s primary election next week to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this fall. Warren said in a tweet Thursday that Booker “is a lifelong Kentuckian who has seen how Mitch McConnell and Washington, D.C. have failed working families." Booker, a freshman state lawmaker from Louisville, was endorsed earlier by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.