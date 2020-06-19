Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Slow-moving system will finally move out

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The low that we have talked about all week will soon pull away from us and then the typical Summer heat will flow!

We have been right in the middle of some very gloomy days. An area of low pressure has been spinning for a few days. As long as it has been close to us, it has kept the shower threat alive. If you didn't see any rain you probably saw cloud cover. Either way, it has had some kind of impact on you.

As it pulls away, the heat will build in on us. It is nothing abnormal, but it will certainly be uncomfortable. Most will see highs reach the upper 80s to right around 90 degrees. Normal highs for this weekend run right around 84 degrees. We will be above that by a few degrees. That is nothing unusual for the start of Summer.

We'll also run into more thunderstorms for most of the weekend. I don't think it is a washout, but I do think we will have plenty of rain chances blowing in on us.

It is another Friday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

