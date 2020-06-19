Juneteenth events held in Lexington as holiday gains national attention

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Juneteenth events are taking place across the country Friday.

The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Juneteenth is gaining a lot more attention this year amid protests for racial justice and pending legislation for police reform.

The holiday dates back to June 19, 1865, when union soldiers told African Americans in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War was over and they were now free.

Although Juneteenth started as a Texas holiday, it’s now celebrated annually across the nation.

With protests surrounding the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, UK African American and Africana associate professor Dr. Vanessa Holden says Juneteenth is gaining greater recognition.

“This is the culmination of decades and decades of activism,” Holden said. “Trying certain approaches to change and realizing that they are not enough because black lives are still in jeopardy with our current form of policing in this country.”

Various Juneteenth celebrations are scheduled in Lexington:

At Veterans Park, there’s a community bike walk that kicks off at noon. Friday evening, there’ll be the annual Juneteenth Jubilee starting at 7 at the African cemetery on 7th Street. There’s also the communal healing drum circle at Cheapside Pavilion on Main Street which starts at 8:30.

Community bike/walk commemorating Juneteenth about to kick off at Veterans Park in Lexington. pic.twitter.com/temo3RYTeP — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) June 19, 2020

Recent protests have also renewed a push to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday on the local, state, and federal level.

So far, Midway, Ky. has declared Juneteenth an official city holiday and Governor Andy Beshear has signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth and says he will lawmakers to pass a bill next year to recognize it as a state holiday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.