Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EDT

AP-US-AMERICA-PROTESTS-KENTUCKY

Kentucky AG urges patience amid probe of Taylor's death

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's attorney general has asked for patience as his office investigates the shooting death of a black woman by Louisville police. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Thursday he recognizes the urgency to “find the truth." Cameron declined to publicly set a timetable for the completion of the investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor. Protesters in Louisville and across the country have demanded justice for Taylor and other black Americans killed by police. Taylor was shot eight times by officers who burst into her home while conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

RAND PAUL-ASSAULTED

Date set for resentencing of man who attacked Rand Paul

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A new sentencing date was set for a Kentucky man who tackled U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, breaking several of the lawmaker's ribs. Rene Boucher was scheduled to be resentenced on July 27. Boucher served a 30-day sentence and paid a $10,000 fine after pleading guilty to attacking his then-neighbor Paul. Federal prosecutors appealed the sentence, stating 30 days was too lenient considering Paul’s injuries. A federal appeals court agreed to resentence Boucher and vacate his 30-day sentence. Boucher’s attorney said the decision to resentence Boucher was giving prosecutors a second chance and this wouldn't happen if the incident didn’t involved a senator.

ELECTION 2020-KENTUCKY-SENATE

Booker picks up Warren endorsement in Kentucky Senate race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker has picked up another national endorsement, from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, as he seeks the nomination in Kentucky’s primary election next week to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell this fall. Warren said in a tweet Thursday that Booker “is a lifelong Kentuckian who has seen how Mitch McConnell and Washington, D.C. have failed working families." Booker, a freshman state lawmaker from Louisville, was endorsed earlier by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

JUNETEENTH HOLIDAY

Kentucky governor signs proclamation recognizing Juneteenth

MIDWAY, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has signed a proclamation recognizing Juneteenth and says he will encourage lawmakers to pass a bill next year to recognize it as a state holiday. Juneteenth commemorates when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free 155 years ago. Beshear says it's important to remind people that the impacts of slavery continue to linger and celebrate “that at least portions of that dark chapter ended.” The Courier Journal reports that the small Kentucky city of Midway made Juneteenth an official holiday on Wednesday.

TRUMP-JUDICIAL NOMINEE

Senate confirms McConnell ally to top federal appeals court

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Senate has approved the nomination of a 38-year-old judge and ally of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to serve on a top federal appeals court, despite Democrats’ objections that he’s inexperienced and biased against the Obama health care law. The 51-42 vote Thursday in favor of Justin Walker’s confirmation was nearly along party lines. Walker will join the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in September. The court is widely considered the second-most powerful in the nation and frequently serves as a launching pad for a seat on the Supreme Court. Four current justices served on the D.C. circuit.

AMERICA PROTESTS-COUNCIL MEETING

Lexington meeting hijacked by people saying racial slurs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A virtual city council meeting in Lexington was interrupted Wednesday night by people making racial and homophobic slurs. News outlets report it happened during the Lexington-Fayette Urban County council meeting. The Zoom meeting was a public forum to discuss police reforms. A participant in the meeting said it was disheartening people can say slurs and not have their faces shown. A council member said it was a painful lesson about what is said to many people in the community. The Lexington Herald-Leader reports public comments were halted after several slurs were made, and later resumed so residents who had signed up to make a statement could comment.