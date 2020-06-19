Advertisement

Lexington shooting victim dies after police say brother shot him in the head

Lexington police responded to a home on Antiya Place after a report that someone had been shot. (WKYT)
Lexington police responded to a home on Antiya Place after a report that someone had been shot. (WKYT)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2020 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A victim from a shooting in Lexington on Tuesday has died.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 30-year-old Gregory Lee Fisher died Wednesday afternoon.

Lexington police said Cameren Fisher pulled up in a car on Atiya Place and shot his older brother in the head, then drove off.

Gregory Fisher was taken to UK Medical Center, where he later died.

The coroner’s office says Smith & Smith Funeral Home of Lexington is handling the arrangements.

Cameren was arrested Wednesday morning on Alexandria Drive and charged with assault.

Suspect in Lexington shooting
Suspect in Lexington shooting(WKYT)

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Sheriff: 10 people arrested on meth, drug charges in various locations in Laurel County

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 10 people in numerous locations in Laurel County on drug charges on Wednesday.

Regional

Sheriff: Missing 17-year-old in Laurel County

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Laurel County Sheriff says 17-year-old Tyler Phelps is missing.

News

Long lines and long days the new normal as crowds seek unemployment help

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
When asking how long some have been standing in line for unemployment help the answer averages around seven hours.

Latest News

News

Lexington Fayette Urban County council temporarily suspends public comment following racial slurs

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
At a full city council meeting, LFUCG voted to suspend public comment while the IT department looks into ways of screening callers.

Sports

SEC pushing Mississippi to change flag

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.

News

Funeral services set for Carol Barr

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The funeral and visitation services for Carol Barr, who died unexpectedly on Tuesday, have been set.

News

Kentucky woman who portrays Aunt Jemima reacts to brand being retired

Updated: 3 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:30 PM

News

Lexington woman shares perspective on Supreme Court DACA ruling

Updated: 5 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM

News

Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron says Breonna Taylor investigation is ‘ongoing’

Updated: 5 hours ago
WKYT News at 6:00 PM