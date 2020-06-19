Lexington shooting victim dies after police say brother shot him in the head

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A victim from a shooting in Lexington on Tuesday has died.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says 30-year-old Gregory Lee Fisher died Wednesday afternoon.

Lexington police said Cameren Fisher pulled up in a car on Atiya Place and shot his older brother in the head, then drove off.

Gregory Fisher was taken to UK Medical Center, where he later died.

The coroner’s office says Smith & Smith Funeral Home of Lexington is handling the arrangements.

Cameren was arrested Wednesday morning on Alexandria Drive and charged with assault.

Suspect in Lexington shooting (WKYT)

