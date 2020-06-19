LMPD detective involved in deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer just announced that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.

Hankison was one of three officers involved in the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor, and once his name and pictured started surfacing on local media, several women have come forward in recent weeks alleging Hankison sexually assaulted them.

Below is a statement Fischer made on Facebook at about 11:30 a.m. Friday:

“I have a brief but important announcement. Rob Schroder is initiating terminating termination procedures against Brett Hankison. Unfortunately, due to a law I want to see changed, both the chief and I are precluded from what brought us to this moment or even the timing of this moment. I cannot answer questions because of state law.”

Below is the pre-termination letter LMPD shared with the media:

