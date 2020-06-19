Long lines and long days the new normal as crowds seek unemployment help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

When asking how long some have been standing in line for unemployment help the answer averages around seven hours.

For three days crowds has ascended in Frankfort looking for answers as to why they have not seen an unemployment check since the pandemic began. Those demanding answers are just some out of over 50,000 confused.

Thursday saw a lot of the same as the two previous days with long lines and hours long waits. As the help moved to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters, a line could be seen wrapping around the building.

"We are all suffering from the same thing," said Janice Butler as she packed up her lawn chair to head home in Paducah after being told she would not be seen Thursday. "We are all suffering from the same pain."

At one point officials told a group of 12 they would not be seen, though like previous days, they had waited in line for hours. Many heard the news and left while other stayed hoping for a chance. As the line dwindled officials made the decision to allow the remaining eight inside for assistance an hour after Governor Andy Beshear referenced how upsetting it was that many were being sent home in his daily news update.

Bryan McClain drove from Somerset and got the help he was looking for. His problem turned out to be a clerical area, a representative helped him fix. He says while he is glad he will have money in the bank in the coming days, many in his same community are suffering.

"So what about the people that are from the other side of the state? How do they get something resolved? Obviously if you don't show up here you can't get nothing done," said McClain.

Meanwhile some that arrived previous days but could not return or physically wait in lines have not received a call back like told.

When WKYT met Tricia Tobergte Tuesday, she had just driven two hours from her home in Northern Kentucky to be told the line was closed. She, like many, were asked to provide a phone number. She is still waiting for her call to be returned.

"I think the taking a number thing is just to give people hope to settle them down for a little bit. I don't have any confidence I am going to get a call back."

Governor Andy Beshear says many have been called back and partly blames the current situation on past administrations, including his fathers, cutting the unemployment budget by 16 million from 2010 to 2018.

The Governor says opening up unemployment-help offices in local communities should be a priority but likely won’t be accomplished until nearly two weeks from Thursday.

Help will resume at the Cabinet for Health and Family Services headquarters starting at 9 a.m. Friday. Many plan to arrive overnight and sleep in their cars.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.