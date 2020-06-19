Advertisement

Long lines for day four of in-person unemployment help in Frankfort

Hundreds of people are once again lined up around the Cabinet for Health Services building in Frankfort.
Hundreds of people are once again lined up around the Cabinet for Health Services building in Frankfort.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday is the fourth day of in-person help for Kentuckians still waiting on their unemployment.

Hundreds of people are once again lined up around the Cabinet for Health Services building in Frankfort.

There are now multiple lines set up, several stretching all the way around the building in both directions. Some people were cut off Thursday after waiting all day, some camped out Thursday night.

And some are in a very long line for unsettled claims that started all the way back in March.

Now, we have seen a lot of people leave the building very happy, being told their claims were settled and to expect a check or a deposit.

But then there’s the story of Tina Smith, of Frankfort, who was in line at the Education Center earlier week. She was told her claim was settled, but she sill hasn’t received a payment, so, she’s in line again.

“I know they are overwhelmed,” Smith said. “But, when they told me it would be there, it should be there.”

We also spoke to some people who got in line at 8:30 Thursday morning only to be turned away at 5 Thursday night. They were given first priority Friday. However, some people who arrived later Thursday decided to just camp out overnight and they are in a separate line as well.

Thursday, Governor Beshear said he was working on a plan to provide localized in-person help for unemployment.

