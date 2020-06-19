Mayor Gorton declares Juneteenth Day in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton has declared Juneteenth Day in Lexington:

The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is gaining a lot more attention this year amid protests for racial justice and pending legislation for police reform.

The holiday dates back to June 19, 1865, when union soldiers told African Americans in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War was over and they were now free.

