Sheriff: 10 people arrested on meth, drug charges in various locations in Laurel County

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 10 people in numerous locations in the county on drug charges on Wednesday.

The arrests happened after the sheriff’s office and its detectives received numerous complaints of possible drug activity at these locations, the sheriff says.

Investigators went to these suspect locations and discovered methamphetamine, digital scales, pipes containing meth residue, hypodermic needles, US currency, and individuals wanted on outstanding drug warrants and other warrants.

The sheriff says at one of the locations, a suspect assaulted a deputy by striking him in the face and was taken into custody without incident.

Found off Slate Lick Road were 32-year-old Jessica Brock, 38-year-old Christopher Elkins and 32-year-old Genia N. Hardin. Brock was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; giving officer false identifying information. In addition, Brock was wanted on a Laurel Circuit Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear for drug court on charges of possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. Elkins was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Hardin was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine.

Found off Pittsburg School Road were 34-year-old Bradley Fields and 35-year-old Daniel Asher. Fields was charged with possession/use of radio that sends or receives police messages. Asher was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; third-degree assault of a police officer.

Found off Old Ky 30 was 56-year-old Carroll Smith Jr., who was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. Smith was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; operating ATV on roadway.

Found off Sally’s Branch Road were 24-year-olds Dustin Morgan and Megan House. Morgan was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. House was charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

38-year-old Kristopher Engle was found off North Laurel Road and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

33-year-old Raymond Robinson was found off Hawk Creek Road and charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia.

All 10 people were taken to Laurel County Correctional Center.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says that the “war on drugs” continues in Laurel County.

