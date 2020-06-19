Advertisement

Somerset man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

(KGNS)
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man could spend up to 60 years in prison on federal child pornography charges.

Bradley D. Hall, 38, of Somerset, entered a guilty plea Tuesday in federal court in London.

Prosecutors say back in September 2019, Hall had a conversation with an undercover FBI agent using the Kik messenger application. During that conversation, Hall admitted to operating a group that focused on child exploitation. As part of his plea agreement, he admitted to recording, live streaming, and sending videos of child pornography to the agent.

Hall is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27, 2020. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and will be responsible for restitution to the victim in the case.

