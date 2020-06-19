Advertisement

Trump says he’ll try again to end DACA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will renew his administration’s effort to end legal protections for young immigrants after Supreme Court blocked the first try.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday upheld legal protections for young immigrants, but its ruling doesn’t provide a guarantee that they’ll get to keep them long term.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program allows hundreds of thousands of immigrants to live and work legally in the United States and shields them from deportation.

A divided Congress is unlikely to pass legislation providing a path to citizenship anytime soon. But advocates vow to keep fighting for legislation for a long-term solution for 650,000 immigrants who were brought to the country as children.

In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said, “The Supreme Court asked us to resubmit on DACA, nothing was lost or won. They “punted”, much like in a football game (where hopefully they would stand for our great American Flag). We will be submitting enhanced papers shortly.”

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

