UK announces new plan to promote diversity on campus

By Victor Puente
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - During a board of trustees meeting Friday afternoon, University of Kentucky president Dr. Eli Capilouto announced changes at the school designed to promote diversity on their campus.

Capilouto said they had made progress graduating more black and underrepresented students than at any time in the school’s history. But he said they also had to confront the fact that much of that history excluded black students.

Today they announced a plan that involves investments and training, employee recruitment, and research into social and racial injustice issues.

They highlighted eight steps that included requiring cultural proficiency training for all faculty and teaching assistance, and includes handling race discussions in the classroom.

They are also earmarking funds for greater faculty diversity and creating a research alliance to develop strategies around reducing racial injustice.

He said just talking about issues wasn’t enough.

“The names of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and one of our former students Breonna Taylor have been painfully etched in our hearts and minds,” Dr. Capilouto said. “But we must do more than remember. We must do more than give voice to our pain. We must do more than recite in speeches and videos, commemorations and marches our intent to do better.”

Capilouto said the steps will be developed over the next few weeks and months. But they intend for all of them to be put into motion by the end of the fall semester.

