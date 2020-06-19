Advertisement

UK entomologist explains why you might be seeing more mosquitoes around

Because mosquitoes live a semi-aquatic life cycle, with their eggs and babies living in water, Larson says when we see periods of wet weather, this typically drives mosquitoes populations up.
Because mosquitoes live a semi-aquatic life cycle, with their eggs and babies living in water, Larson says when we see periods of wet weather, this typically drives mosquitoes populations up.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve noticed more mosquitoes around this season, well, there may be a reason.

According to Jonathan Larson, an extension entomologist with the University of Kentucky, he has been getting more calls than usual this season about mosquitoes and he adds that weather plays a big role in just how bad they can be.

Because mosquitoes live a semi-aquatic life cycle, with their eggs and babies living in water, Larson says when we see periods of wet weather, this typically drives mosquitoes populations up.

But even during these patterns of wet weather, there are still some things you can do to help mitigate mosquito populations.

Larson suggests tipping over any objects that collect water outside of your home, which helps break the mosquito life cycle. To help avoid getting bit, he says it’s always important to wear skin repellent.

“A lot of people like to use Deet, but some folks are allergic to it, or some folks are kind of adverse to it,” Larson said. “So, if you don’t want to use Deet you can use picaridin, IR-3535, or lemon or eucalyptus oil and when you put those on the skin they do help to repel those mosquitoes away.”

Now, if you do get bit by a mosquito, Larson says it’s best to resist the urge to itch it as over itching can lead to a secondary infection.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Ky. candidates vie for votes in highly-contested U.S. Senate race

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Garrett Wymer
Just days away from the state’s delayed primary election, the U.S. Senate race in Kentucky looks a lot different now than it did at the start of the campaign.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Steamy temps return

Updated: 1 hours ago
Showers and storms come at us from reverse.

Crime

Woman in ICU following stabbing in Knox County

Updated: 2 hours ago
The stabbing happened on Kentucky-11 Wednesday night.

Latest News

Lexington

Mayor Gorton announces creation of new police oversight committee

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Nick Oliver
Mayor Linda Gorton holds news conference...

State

American Flag removed from Bowling Green city buildings

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mayor Bruce Wilkerson confirmed to 13 News that the American Flag has been removed from city owned buildings for the weekend, but could not tell us, on the record, the reason why.

National

Potential housing crisis looms as states lift eviction freezes

Updated: 2 hours ago
As states reopen, freezes on rent and evictions are beginning to expire, and people will be faced with repaying months of back rent.

Lexington

Mayor Gorton declares Juneteenth Day in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Regional

FBI agents at Breonna Taylor’s apartment Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John P. Wise
Ninety-eight days after LMPD narcotics shot and killed a woman while serving a warrant at her apartment, FBI agents spent their Friday morning at the home of Breonna Taylor.

Regional

LMPD detective involved in deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John P. Wise
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer just announced that LMPD Det. Brett Hankison will be fired.