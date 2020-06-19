UK entomologist explains why you might be seeing more mosquitoes around

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve noticed more mosquitoes around this season, well, there may be a reason.

According to Jonathan Larson, an extension entomologist with the University of Kentucky, he has been getting more calls than usual this season about mosquitoes and he adds that weather plays a big role in just how bad they can be.

Because mosquitoes live a semi-aquatic life cycle, with their eggs and babies living in water, Larson says when we see periods of wet weather, this typically drives mosquitoes populations up.

But even during these patterns of wet weather, there are still some things you can do to help mitigate mosquito populations.

Larson suggests tipping over any objects that collect water outside of your home, which helps break the mosquito life cycle. To help avoid getting bit, he says it’s always important to wear skin repellent.

“A lot of people like to use Deet, but some folks are allergic to it, or some folks are kind of adverse to it,” Larson said. “So, if you don’t want to use Deet you can use picaridin, IR-3535, or lemon or eucalyptus oil and when you put those on the skin they do help to repel those mosquitoes away.”

Now, if you do get bit by a mosquito, Larson says it’s best to resist the urge to itch it as over itching can lead to a secondary infection.

