Mayor Gorton announces creation of new police oversight committee
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton held a news conference Friday afternoon to announce the creation of a new police oversight committee.
Mayor Gorton was joined alongside police chief Lawrence Weathers and council members announcing the beginning of the Accountability Review Committee.
The “after-action review group” will examine police discipline policies and procedures.
Gorton says the committee will not stop an officer from doing their job but strengthen the police force.
