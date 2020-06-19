Mayor Gorton announces creation of new police oversight committee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton held a news conference Friday afternoon to announce the creation of a new police oversight committee.

WATCH LIVE: Mayor Linda Gorton holding news conference WATCH LIVE: Mayor Linda Gorton holding news conference More>>https://bit.ly/3hMS8Pp Posted by WKYT on Friday, June 19, 2020

Mayor Gorton was joined alongside police chief Lawrence Weathers and council members announcing the beginning of the Accountability Review Committee.

The “after-action review group” will examine police discipline policies and procedures.

Gorton says the committee will not stop an officer from doing their job but strengthen the police force.

