Advertisement

6 staffers setting up for Trump rally positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump's campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. (Source: KFOR via CNN)
President Donald Trump's campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus. (Source: KFOR via CNN)(KALB)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump's campaign says six staff members helping set up for his Saturday night rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, have tested positive for coronavirus.

The campaign’s communications director, Tim Murtaugh, said in a statement that “quarantine procedures” were immediately initiated and no staff member who tested positive would attend the event. He said no one who had immediate contact with those staffers would attend, either.

Murtaugh said campaign staff members are tested for COVID-19 as part of the campaign's safety protocols.

Campaign officials say everyone who is attending the rally will be given temperature checks before they pass through security. They will also be given masks to wear, if they want, and hand sanitizer at the 19,000-seat BOK Center.

The rally was expected to be the largest indoor gathering in the world during the pandemic.

Tulsa has seen cases of COVID-19 spike in the past week, and the local health department director asked that the rally be postponed. But Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt said it would be safe. The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Friday denied a request that everyone attending the indoor rally wear a mask, and few in the crowd outside Saturday were wearing them.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Protesters demand answers about Kentucky unemployment situation Authors

Updated: Jun. 22, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT
Unemployment has had hiccups since the beginning of the pandemic, and now people want answers.

News

Gov. Beshear reports 183 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two deaths

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear reported 183 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

International

Pandemic becomes a patchwork of small successes and setbacks

Updated: 23 minutes ago
Authorities in China appeared to be winning their battle against an outbreak of coronavirus in Beijing on Saturday, but in parts of the Americas the pandemic raged unabated. Brazil surpassed 1 million confirmed infections, second only to the United States.

National

Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.”

Latest News

National

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lisa Baumann
One person was killed and another was in critical condition in a pre-dawn shooting in Seattle's protest zone, authorities said Saturday.

National

Parkway Drive-In to air Garth Brooks concert

Updated: 4 hours ago
Country music superstar Garth Brooks normally sells out football stadiums, but he is looking to reach thousands of fans at drive-in theaters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Eric Tucker
A federal judge ruled Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton can move forward in publishing his tell-all book despite efforts by the Trump administration to block the release because of concerns that classified information could be exposed.

National

Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER Associated Press
The decision from U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth is a victory for Bolton in a court case that involved core First Amendment and national security concerns.

National

Trump looks to reset campaign amid pandemic with Tulsa rally

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kevin Freking
Pressing ahead in a pandemic, President Donald Trump looked to reverse a decline in his political fortunes Saturday by returning to the format that has so often energized him and his loyal supporters: a raucous, no-holds-barred rally before tens of thousands of ardent fans, this time in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

National

Beijing sees drop in virus cases as Brazil passes 1 million

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KEN MORITSUGU and JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
Europe, in contrast, continues to emerge warily from lockdown, with hard-hit Britain considering easing social distancing rules.