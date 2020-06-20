Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Muggy feel returns for the first day of Summer

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few steamy days arrive back into the forecast for the official start to Summer with daily storms chances increasing into early next week.

To start your Saturday morning, we have very mild temperatures in the mid-60s and some patchy fog in some places as well. Overall, today is starting on a dry note, but you’ll feel that mugginess increases as we continue throughout the day as humidity levels rise. By this afternoon and evening, highs are expected to reach the mid to upper 80s, but with humidity, heat index values could climb into the 90s. Scattered thunderstorm chances will also increase throughout the afternoon hours, but then dissipate as we head into tonight.

By Sunday, you can expect a lot of the same type of weather. Morning temperatures will start mild in the mid-60s yet again, and then as we head throughout the afternoon, they will reach the mid-80s. Humidity will be back in full force still, making for a muggy feel to the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return in the afternoon and last throughout the evening, with a little more activity possible across the region. Winds will continue out of the south around 8-15mph.

A front finally arrives for the beginning of the next work week, providing more widespread showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Some of these storms could even be on the stronger side, so we’ll update you on any severe threat if one arises. Otherwise, temperatures will stay on the steamy side through Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to lower 80s. Then, after the front, we will see a nice cool down into the 70s for a brief period through the middle of next week with some dry times.

