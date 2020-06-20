Advertisement

Armed citizens gather in Pulaski Co. to protect monuments

Armed citizens gathered in Pulaski County to protect monuments after rumors on social media indicated that protesters were going to vandalize them.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:14 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NANCY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Commonwealth Journal reports armed citizens gathered at the Mill Springs Battlefield Museum and Zollicoffer Park in Nancy on Friday afternoon after rumors circulated on social media that protesters were going to vandalize the monuments.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office addressed the situation in a Facebook post on Thursday, saying they had large amounts of messages from concerned citizens about “groups from outside the community coming to Pulaski County to cause disruption and vandalize certain historical markers, monuments and memorials.”

In the post, the sheriff’s office said none of the agencies involved received any intelligence or information to believe the rumors were true.

The Commonwealth Journal reported that the Kentucky State Police Commander Todd Dalton reiterated Friday there is “no credible intel indicating that outside protesters are targeting any venue in Pulaski County.”

“We have heard nothing but rumors that have been circulating on social media,” Dalton told the Commonwealth Journal. “I really think it’s just a rumor that kept growing and changing — and now you have people who are very concerned. Some citizens are out here just wanting to make sure the monuments don’t get damaged — but we have no credible intel that any protesters are coming.”

The Mill Springs Battlefield is the site of the Union’s first decisive Civil War victory and where General Felix Zollicoffer was killed.

