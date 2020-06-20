Bourbon n’ Toulouse to close temporarily

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Popular Lexington cajun and creole restaurant Bourbon n’ Toulouse announced on Facebook that it will be closing temporarily.

They say their temporary closing will happen on July 1st and until then, they will still be only offering delivery and curbside pick up through their website at www.ilovecajun.com.

The Facebook post says folks have until 9 p.m. on June 30th grab their last meal from them for awhile.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.