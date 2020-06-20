Advertisement

Fathers day weekend kicks off with “Daddy-day Drive Thru”

Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

The 16th annual Father’s and Family Celebration kicked off with several changes this year due to the ongoing pandemic and heightened racial tensions.

Organizers said the goal of the event is to raise awareness of the importance of father engagement in the home and surrounding communities.

“Given what’s going on in the world, we know that fathers when they are in the homes, those children are stronger, those families are stronger, their resilience is higher,” said organizer David Cozart. “And we need that resilience these days based on what so many of our African American families are feeling and experiencing.”

In years past the event has started with a prayer breakfast and then led to a march of several hundred people through their neighborhoods and to Douglas Park. COVID-19 made it hard to continue as normal this year. A "daddy-drive thru" was created to keep people healthy and allow fathers to get access to resources.

"We have some gift cards from Kroger, we have a local barbershop here justup Georgetown Street that donated some gift certificates for dads so they can get their haircut," said Debbie Glenn with Urban Impact.

Organizers say events like these are key to building strong relationships between all people.

