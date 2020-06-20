Gamine wins Acorn Stakes by 18 3/4 lengths in record time

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Gamine led all the way, winning the $300,000 Acorn Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 18 3/4 lengths at Belmont Park.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race.

Her time was just off the track record of 1:32.24 set by Najran in 2003. Gamine earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4 at Churchill Downs. Gamine is one of two horses trained by Baffert that tested positive for a banned substance at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas in May.

