Advertisement

Gamine wins Acorn Stakes by 18 3/4 lengths in record time

Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race.
She ran the fastest time in the history of the event.
She ran the fastest time in the history of the event.(Belmont Park)
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Gamine led all the way, winning the $300,000 Acorn Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 18 3/4 lengths at Belmont Park.

Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race.

Her time was just off the track record of 1:32.24 set by Najran in 2003. Gamine earned 50 qualifying points for the Kentucky Oaks on Sept. 4 at Churchill Downs. Gamine is one of two horses trained by Baffert that tested positive for a banned substance at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas in May. 

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott wins 5,000th race

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445.

Sports

Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Tiz the Law is the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years.

News

MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

Updated: 19 hours ago
The players' association was told by Major League Baseball on Friday that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season, leaving open the possibility of an even shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games or fewer.

Sports

Clemson sees 23 football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
None of those contracting the virus have been hospitalized

Latest News

Sports

Enes Kanter’s father released from Turkish prison

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Kanter has been outspoken against the Turkish government for years

Sports

Seidt named CoSIDA At-Large Academic Team Member of the Year

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
In addition to the individual title, Seidt also earned first-team honors

Sports

SEC pushing Mississippi to change flag

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.

Sports

UK Athletics proposes budget for 2020-21 fiscal year

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
Recommended for approval by UAC; 17% reduction to adjusted operational budget

Sports

Former Morehead State coach Donnie Tyndall hired at Chipola JC

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Tyndall most recently served as the head coach of the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G-League.

Sports

Lynn Bowden named to 2020 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
After playing quarterback and wide receiver at UK, the Raiders plan to move Bowden to running back to play the ‘joker’ role as a hybrid receiving back.