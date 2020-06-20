Gov. Beshear reports 183 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two deaths

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 183 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

The new cases bring the total number the state has seen to 13,630.

“The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy.”

Gov. Beshear also reported two additional deaths. The deaths reported Saturday are a 91-year-old woman from Hopkins County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 524.

“When I was inaugurated as your governor, I could never have imagined we would lose this many Kentuckians to a single, brand new illness in such a short period of time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s devastating. Announcing these deaths is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, and I hope, ever will have to do. As we recognize those we’ve lost, let’s remember and celebrate their extraordinary lives.”

The governor says at least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky COVID-19 update for Saturday, June 20



New cases: 183

Total cases: 13,630



New deaths: 2

Total deaths: 524



Total tests: 347,331



Ever hospitalized: 2,522

Currently: 354



Ever in ICU: 980

Currently: 62



Total recovered: 3,530https://t.co/NEAFOeNGSb — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) June 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.