Gov. Beshear reports 183 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, two deaths

The new cases bring the total number the state has seen to 13,630.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

Gov. Andy Beshear reported 183 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky on Saturday.

“The virus remains a serious threat to Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear. “As we try to safely return to a new normal, we can’t forget we’re still up against an invisible enemy.”

Gov. Beshear also reported two additional deaths. The deaths reported Saturday are a 91-year-old woman from Hopkins County and an 80-year-old woman from Jefferson County.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll is now 524.

“When I was inaugurated as your governor, I could never have imagined we would lose this many Kentuckians to a single, brand new illness in such a short period of time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It’s devastating. Announcing these deaths is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do, and I hope, ever will have to do. As we recognize those we’ve lost, let’s remember and celebrate their extraordinary lives.”

The governor says at least 3,530 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

