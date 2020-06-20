Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott wins 5,000th race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Famer Bill Mott became the seventh trainer in history with 5,000 wins.

Moon Over Miami won the third race at Churchill Downs by a length after being saddled by Mott’s assistant Kenny McCarthy.

Mott was at Belmont Park in New York, where he was overseeing Modernist in the Belmont Stakes. Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445.

