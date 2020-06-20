Advertisement

Hall of Fame trainer Bill Mott wins 5,000th race

Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445.
He is the seventh trainer to reach this milestone.
He is the seventh trainer to reach this milestone.(Churchill Downs)
By Alex Walker
Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Famer Bill Mott became the seventh trainer in history with 5,000 wins.

Moon Over Miami won the third race at Churchill Downs by a length after being saddled by Mott’s assistant Kenny McCarthy.

Mott was at Belmont Park in New York, where he was overseeing Modernist in the Belmont Stakes. Mott ranks seventh in all-time wins behind retired leader Dale Baird, who had 9,445.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Gamine wins Acorn Stakes by 18 3/4 lengths in record time

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert, Gamine ran one mile in 1:32.55, fastest in the 90-year history of the race.

Sports

Tiz the Law wins Belmont Stakes

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Tiz the Law is the first New York-bred horse to win the Belmont in over 130 years.

News

MLB tells players at most 60 games; 50 or fewer possible

Updated: 19 hours ago
The players' association was told by Major League Baseball on Friday that teams will not agree to more than 60 games in the pandemic-delayed season, leaving open the possibility of an even shorter schedule of perhaps 50 games or fewer.

Sports

Clemson sees 23 football players test positive for COVID-19

Updated: 22 hours ago
None of those contracting the virus have been hospitalized

Latest News

Sports

Enes Kanter’s father released from Turkish prison

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Kanter has been outspoken against the Turkish government for years

Sports

Seidt named CoSIDA At-Large Academic Team Member of the Year

Updated: Jun. 19, 2020 at 5:32 PM EDT
In addition to the individual title, Seidt also earned first-team honors

Sports

SEC pushing Mississippi to change flag

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
The Southeastern Conference is considering barring league championship events in Mississippi until the state changes its flag.

Sports

UK Athletics proposes budget for 2020-21 fiscal year

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:22 PM EDT
Recommended for approval by UAC; 17% reduction to adjusted operational budget

Sports

Former Morehead State coach Donnie Tyndall hired at Chipola JC

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:11 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Tyndall most recently served as the head coach of the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBA G-League.

Sports

Lynn Bowden named to 2020 NFLPA Rookie Premiere Class

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 3:18 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
After playing quarterback and wide receiver at UK, the Raiders plan to move Bowden to running back to play the ‘joker’ role as a hybrid receiving back.