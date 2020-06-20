Investigations underway in two separate Lexington shootings overnight

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating two separate shootings in the city overnight.

The first happened just before 11:30 p.m. on North Broadway near 7th Street.

The victim told police a man in a black two-door pickup truck fired shots at him and then sped away.

The victim went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then, around 1 a.m. a second shooting was reported near East 2nd Street and Corral Street.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they say they found one person with gunshot wounds. Two other victims arrived soon after at the hospital.

Police say a large group of people at the scene complicated their investigation, but fire crews were able to able to remove the victim for further treatment.

Currently, police do not have any information on suspects in either shooting incidents. Detectives tell WKYT they do not believe the shootings had anything to do with protests.

All victims are expected to recover.

