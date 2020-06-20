Lexington restaurant reopens with a fresh experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -

We know that restaurant owners faced many challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thankfully many spots have opened back up, and one well-known Lexington restaurant owner is trying something new to give diners a fresh experience.

“We opened and then boom this pandemic hit, so it changed everything,” says Mamadou Sav Savane.

Savane, known by many loyal customers as Sav, opened up his newest location on East Main Street in December.

He says Sav's Restaurant had its grand opening planned for March. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

"This pandemic it's something no one could ever plan for it, so it's here we have to try to have this new normal where, you know, we still everyday take it one day at a time," Sav says.

Sav says he wanted to provide something he never has before... live music.

Sav's daughter Daka helped arrange the performances. She says musicians are excited.

"They were just as appreciative as we were for coming out and doing this. I don't think live music has really happened at any recent time, so that's really exciting for people who are able to come out and eat now," Daka says.

Sav put up a tent outside to allow for social distancing. Thursday through Saturday from 7-9 pm, customers will get to enjoy the music along with their dinner or ice cream scoop.

But for Sav, it's about being resourceful during a tough time.

"You have to believe in it, then just take one day at a time," Sav says.

Any local artists interested in performing at Sav’s are encouraged to reach out. Sav says he will continue providing live music as long as customers are enjoying it.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.