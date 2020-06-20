NBA Draft early entry deadline could impact Sarr decision

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The 2020 NBA Draft has been set for October 16 and the new early entry deadline is set for August 17.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN was the first to report this news. College and international players who had previously elected not to enter the 2020 NBA Draft now have until August to revisit those decisions.

This new date could impact Kentucky’s newest commit Olivier Sarr. The seven-footer elected to leave Wake Forest after Danny Manning was fired. The Demon Deacons announced Manning’s firing on April 25, one day before the previous early entry deadline. One of the key arguments to why Sarr should be granted immediate eligibility at Kentucky was that he didn’t have enough time to make a decision regarding his professional career.

With a new deadline, that August date could impact the NCAA’s decision to make Sarr eligibile. It could also impact Sarr’s decision to stay at Kentucky or leave for the NBA Draft.

