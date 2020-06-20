Advertisement

Prayer and unity rally held in Georgetown

Published: Jun. 20, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) -

Community members, pastors, and leaders came together in Georgetown on Saturday, pushing for change in their community. They say they're using the power of prayer and voters to make it happen.

First, organizers of the prayer rally wanted to honor the lives lost to police brutality.

“In addition to commemorating their lives, it’s also a way for us to really bring the community together an advocate against racial injustices,” Kiana Fields explained.

Fields points out that racial injustice come in many different forms.

“We haven’t necessarily reached those levels of police brutality, but that doesn’t mean that biases don’t still exist within our school systems, those still exist within the hiring practices within the city, within the policies,” Fields said.

She says cracks in the pavement throughout the historically black part of town show the racial divide. To make changes, you need representatives. That’s why the Boston Unification Council joined the prayer rally to help people fill out their census and voter registration forms.

Camille Overstreet from BUC said, “I get the ‘why?’ I understand why you would say ‘our vote doesn’t matter.’ But at some point we have to care enough to believe in ourselves that we do matter.”

This rally shows exactly what happens when people come together. One vote can become many with one unified voice.

“I believe we all come from one family,” said Pastor Landon Holder from My Church. “So this is one family, no matter where we come from, different backgrounds, different cultures, different ethnicities. It doesn’t matter to me. We’re all one people, we’re all one family. And in Christ were all blood related.”

Organizers say they understand this kind of change takes more than one day, but they hope they started a conversation within Georgetown.

