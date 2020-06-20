Sheriff: Meth, drug paraphernalia found in Knox Co. home, four arrested

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department says they arrested four people on Wednesday after executing a search warrant at a home.

The sheriff says deputies went to the home on Ely’s Station Road in Flat Lick around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. During the search of the residence, deputies found packages of methamphetamine, suspected heroin, various drug paraphernalia, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Deputies arrested 58-year-old Kenneth Tolliver, 45-year-old Tanya R. Simpson, 38-year-old David Lynn Baker and 25-year-old Dustin Davis. All four were at the home.

Tolliver was charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – 1st degree, 2nd offense or more – (Methamphetamine).

Simpson was charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – 1st degree - (Methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, and she was served a bench warrant.

Davis was charged with possession of marijuana and Baker was arrested on a Knox County bench warrant.

The sheriff says the case is part of ongoing investigations into illicit drug activities and complaints in Knox County.

