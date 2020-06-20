Advertisement

The Breakdown with Emmette Thompson: Mission of Hope Amid Covid19

By Sam Dick
Published: Jun. 19, 2020 at 9:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -You may know him from the donated Christmas gifts that fill the lobby of WKYT every year. Emmette Thompson, Executive Director of the Mission of Hope, and his crew deliver those presents every holiday to children in Eastern Kentucky. Mission of Hope also provides $2500 scholarships every year to high school seniors. In all Thompson says they have 52 scholars on active scholarship. But like many charitable groups, the coronavirus took a huge bite out of giving. Friday, June 19, Thompson joined us for a live discussion of how Mission of Hope is adjusting, and how people can help young students. For more information on donating to help the students, go to missionofhope.org, or call their office at (865) 584-7571.

